Muere por sobredosis a sus 30 años el exnovio de la hija de Whitney Houston y responsable de su muerte

BREAKING NEWS! Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiance, died of a drug overdose on New Year's Day! Nick, who was 30, reportedly had a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care during a New Year's Eve celebration. ——————– A prolific drug user, Nick NEVER FACED criminal charges but was held legally responsible for the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015. An insider states: ——————— "It's early days but the suggestion is he was taking drugs with friends and he passed out. They drove him to the hospital, took him inside and then left him there. Whatever you think of Nick and his lifestyle, it's terribly sad that his supposed friends just dumped him and drove away."