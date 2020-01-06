Conoce la casa de Cara Delevingne y su hermana Poppy (y su espectacular cama de 3.3 metros)

La modelo británica Cara Delevingne dio de qué hablar a finales del año al presumir que dentro de su residencia en Los Ángeles, California, que comparte especialmente con su hermana y compañera de profesión, Poppy, cuenta con una cama ultra grande de 3.3 metros de ancho, especialmente hecha para su comodidad en una habitación inspirada en la estética interior de la mansión Playboy de Hugh Hefner.
Ambas actrices abrieron las puertas de su hogar para Architectural Digest, en una especial visita guiada realizada por las hermanas mostrando cada rincón del lugar y hasta los más increíbles e íntimos espacios de su casa.
Como es de esperarse, el hecho de que las hermanas compartan la vivienda provoca que el decorado de los interiores sea una mezcla de naturaleza y sensualidad que reflejan la personalidad de cada una, sin que rompa con la belleza del lugar, aunque Cara afirmara a la revista: “Poppy tiene más ojo que yo. Ella tiene un gusto impecable, así que la dejé tomar la iniciativa en la decoración”.
De acuerdo con el arquitecto Nicolò Bini encargado de la remodelación de la vivienda, existe una cierta combinación con guiños a la California de mediados de siglo, el estilo de Beverly Hills, la bohemia de Laurel Canyon, el ambiente surf de las playas cercanas en el bar y hasta un toque de México con el pintoresco baño que recuerda las artesanías y talaveras de aquel país, para regalarles una experiencia completa a las Delevingne.
Durante el recorrido que las hermanas iniciaron por el comedor, Poppy señala que el tema en el que se inspiró y que se refleja en las zonas comunes de la casa y hasta en la habitación de huéspedes, es la jungla, por lo que este lugar para los alimentos de la familia, no sólo tiene varias plantas y está pintada de verde, sino que tiene una lámpara de araña con un pequeño mono colgante, para reforzar su idea. Por su parte, la habitación de huéspedes no se aleja de esta perspectiva al tener una bella litera de bambú, que la hermana mayor aseguró fue una excelente idea de la protagonista de “Valerian”.
Sin embargo, esos gustos se rompen con el diseño de las habitaciones personales que reflejan la personalidad de cada una. Mientras que Poppy describe su dormitorio como un lugar Zen, muy relajante, que se mantiene en el estilo natural con el que decoró el resto de la casa y que se ejemplifica con la cabecera tropical de su cama, la hermana menor se inspiró en la famosa mansión de Hugh Hefner con alfombrados y tapices rojos en los muebles, además de tener una cama muy grande sobre una base de espejos que muestran la sensualidad de la que ella está hecha.
Por si fuera poco, una sala de entretenimiento que no sólo las pinturas de desnudos nos remiten a un lugar erótico, sino que tiene un tubo medio de pole dance que recuerda películas como “Striptease” con Demi Moore o el más reciente éxito “Hustlers” de Jennifer López.
A pesar de esta diferencia de estilos, Cara rescata que “Los Ángeles puede ser un lugar solitario. Realmente tienes que hacer un esfuerzo para llegar a las personas. Dado que una de nosotras siempre venía aquí por una u otra razón, estar con la familia simplemente tenía sentido”, para hacer referencia a la magnífica química que mantiene con su hermana Poppy y por la cual decidieron vivir juntas.