LSU gana a Clemson el título del americano colegial

LSU’s College Football Playoff run was historic:

– Most pass yards in 2-game CFP (956, Burrow)

– Most pass TD in 2-game CFP (12, Burrow)

– Most REC yards in BCS/CFP National Championship Game (221, Chase)

– Most pass TD in CFP National Championship Game (5, Burrow) pic.twitter.com/Sxj0x8etNZ

— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 14, 2020