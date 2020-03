Funcionario brasileño que se tomó foto con Trump y Pence dio positivo en coronavirus

The Brazilian newspaper @Estadao now also reporting that Wajngarten tested positive for Covid-19. Here was Bolsonaro’s Communications chief (who yesterday cursed the @folha reporter who broke the news that he returned with symptoms) with Trump & Pence last week at Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/v07UxfdwxY

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 12, 2020