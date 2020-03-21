El emotivo mensaje de Vanessa Hudgens por el Día Mundial del Síndrome de Down

View this post on Instagram

Today is World Down Syndrome Day! We are living through incredibly difficult times right now and one of the best ways to get through it is by staying connected with people you love while you self-isolate. This is @meganbomgaars my dear friend i met through @bestbuddies. It’s an incredible organization that is very close to my heart. I am so proud of her and all she does. Not to mention she always makes me simile. She has the best sense of humor and is such a beautiful person inside and out. I encourage you to join me in reaching out to anyone in your life who have been bright lights in your life. A simple text or check in may be just what they need right now.❤️ Visit bestbuddies.com to donate or find out more about the amazing work they do.