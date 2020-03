Video: ¡Lo mandó a la lona! Hace unos años Andy Ruiz derribó a ex campeón de UFC en sparring

View this post on Instagram

I was 16 years old when I had the honor to spar with UFC Heavyweight Champion @andreiarlovski . Super tough guy lived up to his name The Pitbull. I did manage to give him some trouble tho.😂Thanks champ! So many great memories at the wildcard boxing club where Freddie Roach sharpened my skills as a boxer. Sorry for the vid quality it’s throwback. 🤣🤣🤦‍♂️🥊