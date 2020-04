NYPD busca a adolescente que abrió la cabeza a asiática por “causar coronavirus”

🚨WANTED🚨 for AN ASSAULT on board an MTA Bx13 bus in the vicinity of Ogden Ave & West 166th St. #Highbridge #Bronx @NYPD44pct on 03/28/2020 @ 3:00 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen her? Know who she is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/Pe0bivAlVM

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 5, 2020