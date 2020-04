Pareja de doctores cancela su boda para ayudar a pacientes con coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Greta and I have been absolutely blown away by all the positivity after we posted our photo on Saturday. We want to thank everyone who is working on the front lines and those in the community who have been doing their part by #stayingathome The best way for people to show their appreciation is by staying safe and well in the coming weeks. Look after each other and we will all get through #COVID19 together We have the #wedding all planned out and a new date set, so while we are so grateful for all the offers of donations, they not necessary. We need to all support each other through these difficult times and if you would like to help financially the here are some very worthy charities. https://msf.org.au/donate-now https://www.redcross.org.uk/get-involved/donate https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/ https://www.redcross.org.au/support-us/donate-funds #COVID #coronavirus #NHS #emergency #frontline #Australia #healthcareworker