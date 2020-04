Famosos que han tenido problemas con El Gordo y la Flaca

View this post on Instagram

NYC! Proud to work with NYC Census & @julmenin to get the word out and make sure we get our city’s fair share. Don't let this virus distract you from the fact that this census is IMPORTANT, now more than ever, to getting the resources we NEED in our communities. Fill out the census at – 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the census. IT ONLY TAKES 10 MINUTES Thank You ❤️