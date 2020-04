El Metro de Nueva York está “asqueroso”, admite el gobernador; alcalde pide cerrar estaciones para bajar invasión de desamparados

This is what they making me do, transporting the homeless and the virus at the same time thru every Borough of NY. Transit workers need Hazard Pay ASAP. The Gov, Mayor or High official Transit personnel don’t care about us. Make these videos go viral, maybe we can stop the spread of this killer virus. #Transitworkersneedhazardpay #WhereistheGovandMayor #Transitworkerslivesmattertoo

Posted by Flaco Baldé on Tuesday, April 28, 2020