La hermana menor de Miley Cyrus se sincera sobre lo insoportable que fue crecer a su sombra

THE END OF EVERYTHING ⁣ its taken me a few days to write something like this because ive been speechless and in awe of everything. there are songs on here that i didnt know i had the capability of even writing to that level… but in no means could i have ever possibly done this alone. i made some incredible friends throughout this process who i am now lucky enough to call family. (you all know who you are🤍) everyone i worked with on this project is so incredibly talented and i am so happy we were all apart of this together. ⁣ ⁣ words dont quite seem to describe the feelings i get when listening to this ep and now you have this special piece of me out in the world and into your hands. ⁣ ⁣ thank you to everyone involved in this process. ⁣my team, the songwriters, the producers, and my engineers. you ALL helped make this happen