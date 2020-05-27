Los 5 mejores autos que Hertz haya alquilado

View this post on Instagram

New consignment arrival! August Motorcars is excited to offer this iconic gull-winged 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, presented in absolutely gorgeous Le Mans Red Metallic over Sand coloured Designo Exclusive leather interior. This rare SLS AMG comes to us in fantastic condition with a front end 3M paint protection and passes our stringent 100 point inspection at @theaugustgarage making it August Certified. The SLS was the first Mercedes-Benz automobile designed and built from scratch entirely by AMG. According to AMG it was "the world's most powerful naturally aspirated production series engine" ever produced. As compared to its predecessor (the Mercedes-McLaren SLR), the SLS is per Mercedes-AMG head Tobias Moers, the faster car on the track, both in the hands of normal drivers as well as race car drivers. In his review for Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson praised the SLS AMG highly, saying it is "the greatest car in the world," noting that "it's more powerful than a Ferrari 458, louder than a Lamborghini, and it's way more fun than the 911RS GT Turbo 3S or whatever this week's ultimate Beetle (i.e., Porsche) is called. This is the thinking man's supercar. Engine: 6.3L AMG DOHC V8 Output: 563 hp & 479 lb-ft of torque Transmission: 7-Speed AMG Auto; Steering Wheel Paddle Shifts Wheels: 19" Front & 20" Rear – 5-Spoke Driveline: RWD Zero to 60 Mph: 3.5 sec Standing ¼-Mile: 11.7 sec @ 125 mph Top Speed (Limited): 315 Kph (196 mph) Offered at $159,990 CAD.