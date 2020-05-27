Los 5 mejores autos que Hertz haya alquilado

Hertz representa una de las compañías de alquiler de autos más grande en los Estado Unidos y aunque en estos momentos están pasando por momentos difíciles sabemos cuentan con una gran variedad de autos disponibles para rentar.
El coronavirus ha causando muchos problemas en la industria automotriz, las ventas de los autos están en picada, los fabricantes ofrecen increíbles ofertas para poder impulsar las ventas y empresas como Hertz están teniendo pocos clientes debido al cierre de aeropuertos y pocos visitantes.
Per sin duda Hertz tiene excelentes vehículos para rentar además de los icónicos Shelbys, Camaros y Corvettes. Por eso aquí hemos reunido una lista con cinco de los mejores autos que Hertz haya alquilado.
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
El SLS AMG introducido en la gama exótica de Hertz en Europa hace unos años.
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray “Ski Car”
A principios de los años sesenta, Hertz compró un puñado de rayas Corvette de ventana dividida para alquilar a esquiadores adinerados en Denver, Colorado.
En la actualidad existen menos de 10 y el uno se vendió en Barrett-Jackson por $132,000 el año pasado.
Ford Focus y Fiesta ST-H
Hertz introdujo versiones de edición especial como los Focus y Fiesta ST en sus flotas europeas en 2014, opcional con asientos Recaro y una pintura en negro y dorado inspirada en el GT350 H.
No llegaron a los Estados Unidos por que solo venían con transmisión automática.
McLaren MP4-12C
En 2012, Hertz introdujo el primer super-deportivo moderno de McLaren, el MP4-12C, en su línea europea.
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
Hertz amplió su gama de exóticos europeos en 2013 para incluir algunos autos como el Ferrari F12berlinetta y Lamborghini Gallardo.
