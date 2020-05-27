“Ya fue suficiente”: Salma Hayek estalla tras muerte de George Floyd

Durante las últimas horas de ayer se dio a conocer que un hombre de origen afroamericano llamado George Floyd fue asesinado por un policía, quien asfixió a la víctima al colocar su rodilla en su cuello tras presuntamente resistirse al arresto y al considerar este suceso como un acto vil de racismo, muchos famosos alzaron la voz.
Salma Hayek ocupó su poderosa voz para lanzar un mensaje de hartazgo. “Ya fue suficiente hace mucho tiempo. ¿Cuántas vidas más se perderán antes de que esto termine?“.
Enough was enough a long time ago. How many more lives and loved ones will need to be lost before this ends? #icantbreathe #georgefloyd Ya fue suficiente hace mucho tiempo. ¿Cuántas vidas más se perderán antes de que esto termine? #justiceforgeorgefloyd @naacp Image source: @skynews
Eva Longoria, Eiza González, Luis Fonsi y Roselyn Sánchez, entre otros, utilizaron sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram para exigir que se haga justicia en este caso y que de una vez por todas se terminen esta clase de crímenes, pues no es correcto acabar con la vida de un ser humano de una manera tan cruel simplemente por su color de piel.
“¿Por qué? Mi corazón me duele cada vez que leo las noticias. ¿Cuándo va a terminar esto? Todos somos seres humanos y merecemos ser protegidos, no asesinados”, “No me puedo quitar la imagen de la cabeza ni tampoco quedarme callado”, “Vivimos en un país muy racista y abusivo. Ya basta de esta porquería” y “Es lo más malvado que he visto. Estoy sin palabras y con el corazón roto. Dios bendiga a este hombre y a su familia” son los mensajes de los artistas, los cuales se colocaron junto a fotografías del hombre que fue privado de la vida.
Why?!!!!!!! My heart hurts every time I read the news! When will this stop?? Please help our country regain its humanity! We are all humans who deserve to be protected. Not killed. Please don’t write any stupid comments. If you are not outraged by this, then unfollow me. #DontLookAway #Repost @therealdebramessing ・・・ Please watch the video of George Floyd being murdered by four white policemen. Find the one that’s the whole ten minutes. Bear witness to his painful last moments. Listen as he begs the cops to let him breathe. As he calls for his mama. As he tells them they are killing him. As he gasps his final breaths. Watch as these cops do nothing, except hold him down and watch as he dies. It’s unbearable to see, but we must. To ignore this terrorism, to turn our back on this injustice, to close our eyes to this suffering make us complicit to the endless racial terrorism that is happening in communities all over our nation. The video fucked me up, I imagine it will you too, but please watch it and then call the Minneapolis DA’s office at 612-348-5550 and demand they press charges. #dontlookaway #justiceforgeorgefloyd #racialterrorism #injustice #icantbreathe #watch #revolutionofthesoul #offthematintotheworld #sayhisname Repost: @seanecorn
Can’t stop thinking about this… my heart, my neck, my soul hurts… Que triste… I know MANY of us feel this deep down. Of course there are the ones that will justify this shitty behavior until they die… to YOU I say, shame on you. Matar a alguien cobardemente presionando tu rodilla con mirada de odio sin tan siquiera saber el nombre de la person, olvidémonos del color… es un ser humano pidiendo compasión, un ser que en ese momento no estaba actuando violentamente y esta completamente desarmado tanto mentalmente como físicamente. Que asco… que desastre que hombres llenos de odio representen la fuerza del Gobierno que se supone nos proteja.
You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act – for you – and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020
Según algunos medios estadounidenses, el FBI realizó una investigación exhaustiva de lo sucedido en las calles de Minneapolis y como resultado cuatro policías, incluyendo al que le quitó la vida al hombre afroamericano, fueron despedidos de sus puestos tras haberse demostrado que hubo brutalidad, pues durante el percance la victima suplica aire en varias ocasiones y se queja de dolores por la forma en que lo sostienen.
