Jennifer López alza la voz tras jornada de protestas: “No dejen que gane el odio.. ¡necesitamos un cambio!”

En medio de una de las jornadas más complejas de las que se tenga memoria por protestas y saqueos alrededor del país, Jennifer López envió el domingo un mensaje a sus seguidores.
Después de manifestarse por justicia tras la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un oficial de policía, la “Reina del Bronx” recordó las palabras del Dr. Martin Luther King, campeón de la lucha por los derechos civiles.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character…” MLK My beautiful friends… This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now. How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God’s children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them. We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get… we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE… we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers
“Yo tengo un sueño, que mis cuatro hijos vivan un día en una nación donde no sean juzgados por el color de su piel, sino por su carácter”, MLK.
“Mis bellos amigos… esto es cuestión de humanidad!!!! De bondad y amabilidad básica y decencia!!! Mi corazón está roto. Tanta gente está sufriendo ahora mismo”, expresó la neoyorquina.
“¿Cómo alguien puede decir que ama a su país y no hacer nada cuando ve que las vidas de otros se cortan por el color de su piel?”, agregó.
“Necesitamos eliminar el miedo y odio que existe. No eliminar a la gente. Todos somos hijos de Dios. Necesitamos amarnos y apreciar las cosas buenas en cada persona. Somos más los que vivimos una vida de aceptación que esos que viven con rabia. No dejen que que el enojo y el odio gane!!! Di algo, haz algo. Tendamos puentes, no los quememos“.
“Hemos perdido el camino estos días, pero podemos reencontrarlo. Podemos hablar y hablar amor. En cada oportunidad que tengamos, tenemos que copar las urnas en noviembre y VOTAR… necesitamos un cambio!!!! Algo tiene que cambiar!!! #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers”, finalizó.
