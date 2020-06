Meghan Markle prestó apoyo a una joven que trataron de quemar viva

View this post on Instagram

Honestly do I look like someone evil ? Do I look like what they portray our people to be like ? I’m a smart black woman ! I’m half them , half black but they are so imitated by my people’s color they decided to BURN ME ! B U R N M E ! Ha I can’t even forgive whites now , that half in me I’m ashamed to be it ! Fuck being civil I want war ! I want to us to take over the world and show them how it’s suppose to be and even let them make feel the way they have treated us !!!!!!! I’ve been nice my whole life I’m finished I CANT EVEN POST MY FACE HERE CAUSE EVERY TIME I LOOK AT MY FACE I WANT TO RIP IT OFF , I WANT TO RIP MY SKIN OFFFFF IM PISSSSSSSSED AND NO DONT SAY YOU UNDERSTAND BECAUSE YOU DONT UGH