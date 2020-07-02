Chiquis Rivera y sus hermanos recuerdan a Jenni Rivera en el día que fuera su cumpleaños

Chiquis Rivera y sus hermanos le dedicaron unas tiernas palabras a Jenni Rivera en el que hubiese sido su cumpleaños 51.
“Gracias por enseñarme a ser fuerte, a mantener la cabeza en alto, a pesar de las adversidades. Gracias por tu difícil manera de enseñarme lecciones, fue tu forma de mostrarme cuánto me amabas. Gracias por enseñarme a ‘descifrar’ cuando me enfrenté a algo que no sabía cómo resolver”, escribió en la publicación.
“Gracias por las veces que dijiste, ‘¡No te quejes, Chiquis!’… ‘Termina lo que comienzas’… ‘No eres una víctima’… ‘No sientas pena por ti misma’… ‘Vuelve a levantarte, desempolva tus hombros y vuelve a intentarlo’… todas esas cosas, me han convertido en la mujer que soy hoy. Gracias, gracias por enseñarme a ser una mujer completa a una edad tan temprana”, continuó.
“Hoy te celebro, y todo lo que sigues siendo en este mundo. Estoy muy orgullosa de ser tuya. Te amo y te extraño todos los días, pero lo que me da paz es saber que estás en paz. Feliz cumpleaños mamá. Hasta que nuestros ojos se encuentren de nuevo. #JenniVIVE en mi corazón para siempre”, finalizó.
Thank you for teaching me to be strong….to keep my head held high, despite the adversities. Thank you for your hard way of teaching me lessons, it was your way of showing me how much you loved me. Thank you for always saying, “figure it out” when I faced something I didn’t know how to do…because ever since you left that’s been my motto. Thank you for the times you said, “Don’t bitch out, Chiquis!” … “Finish what you start.” …. “You’re not a victim” …. “Don’t feel sorry for yourself.” …. “Get back up, dust your shoulders off, and try again.” …. all those things, have made me into the woman I am today. Thank YOU! Thank you for teaching me to be a whole ass woman at such a young age. #PowerTeam like in this picture is how I still see us. We know the plan, and I will continue to do my part. 🙏🏻🤍✨ #GodWilling Today I celebrate YOU, and all you continue to be in this world. I’m so proud to be yours. I love and miss you every single day, but what gives me peace is knowing you’re at peace. Happy Birthday momma. Until our eyes meet again #JenniVIVE in my heart forever. #Jenni51
Jacqie Rivera
“Feliz cumpleaños mamá. Te extraño”, fue el mensaje de Jacqie a su mamá.
Jenicka López
“Este año ha sido el más difícil”, escribió Jenicka en una carta dedicada a su mamá. “Yo sé que la vida se debe celebrar y apreciar pero como quisiera estar contigo. Sonreír se vuelve un poco más difícil mientras la necesidad de tenerte conmigo crece más. Tengo tantas preguntas de la vida que solo tú me puedes responder pero yo sé que me dijeras que sea una niña grande y que lo resuelva sola”.
“Sin embargo, la gracia de Dios ha brillado y de la mejor manera posible”, continuó. “No estuviera aquí si no supiera lo bueno que es Jesús y la victoria que tengo aunque no estes aquí. Podría escribir millones de cosas sobre la mujer maravillosa que eres y todos estarían de acuerdo pero ahora sólo extraño a mi mamá”.
dear mommy, This year has been the toughest. I know life should be celebrated & cherished but damn, do I wish I was with you. smiling gets a little harder as the need to have you with me grows stronger. I have so many questions about life that only you can answer me, but I know you’d tell me to be a big girl a figure it out on my own. nonetheless, the goodness of God has shined through and in the best ways possible. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t know how good Jesus is and the victory I have even if you’re not here. I could write millions of things about the amazing woman you are and everyone would agree, but today, I just miss my mom. our early wake up calls to get our asses up just to go eat eggs, grapefruit and workout with you. my morning school rides when you would hold my hand, & always remind me that mommy is always there. when you made us get off the car and dance. when you took time off of work to take us to the movies but you’d fall asleep because you worked all day for us, those were the moments I knew I had the best mom. I needed more moments with you. I need you. but heaven couldn’t wait for you, they have the greatest gift, my mommy. happy birthday my love. I can’t wait to see you.
Johnny López
El más pequeño de los hijos de Jenni compartió un video con una vela prendida en honor a su madre.
“Sin palabras”, escribió el joven en la publicación.
