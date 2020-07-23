Antonela Roccuzzo presume su increíble cuerpo durante vacaciones con Messi

La esposa de Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, mostró su increíble cuerpo durante vacaciones con Messi, la argentina lució deslumbrante presumiendo su cuerpo en bikini.
Antonela y Lio comparten sus vacaciones con Luis Suárez y su esposa disfrutando de un tiempo de inactividad en un superyate de lujo.
En las fotos, Anto luce glamorosa y espectacular a sus 32 años mientras toma el sol en bikini.
Messi's wife sizzles aboard mega yacht IT TAKES a lot for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to be upstaged when they are together. But Messi's stunning wife Antonela Roccuzzo did just that as the Barcelona duo and their families enjoyed some downtime together on a luxury superyacht. The 32-year-old mum-of-three looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in a bikini. Messi and Suarez and their loved ones are holidaying in Ibiza after the conclusion of LaLiga. And he showed how much he appreciated his wife of three years by giving her a big hug on deck. Former Liverpool striker Suarez, 33, was there with wife Sofia Balbi.
The Messi family in holidays.🌊/ La familia Messi de vacaciones.🌊 . Follow @worldtomessi for more.🐐 . #Leo #Messi #LeoMessi #LionelMessi #Antonela #Roccuzzo #AntonelaRoccuzzo #ThiagoMessi #MateoMessi #CiroMessi #Love #Football #Thebest #Goat #FcBarcelona #Barça #Argentina #Barcelona #CampNou
🛥🏝 Sol, barco y playa: Las vacaciones de Leo y su familia en Ibiza 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Sp3R5sCfjn
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 23, 2020
