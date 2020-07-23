Antonela Roccuzzo presume su increíble cuerpo durante vacaciones con Messi

View this post on Instagram

Messi's wife sizzles aboard mega yacht IT TAKES a lot for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to be upstaged when they are together. But Messi's stunning wife Antonela Roccuzzo did just that as the Barcelona duo and their families enjoyed some downtime together on a luxury superyacht. The 32-year-old mum-of-three looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in a bikini. Messi and Suarez and their loved ones are holidaying in Ibiza after the conclusion of LaLiga. And he showed how much he appreciated his wife of three years by giving her a big hug on deck. Former Liverpool striker Suarez, 33, was there with wife Sofia Balbi. ——————————– #jesports #football #messi #antonela