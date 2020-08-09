La rutina de belleza nocturna de Jacqie Rivera

Jacqie Rivera a sus 31 años ha logrado mantenerse tan hermosa como su famosa madre Jenni Rivera y su hermana Chiquis, sin embargo los genes no han hecho todo el trabajo, pues ella sigue increíbles y efectivos consejos de belleza y aquí te vamos a compartir su rutina de noche.
Ella hace esto por lo menos una vez a la semana y le resulta muy bueno para mantener su piel y cabello saludables. Primero aplica un aceite de vitamina E por todo su cabello y lo trenza. Jacqie aconseja hacerlo una noche antes de que se lave el pelo y advierte que no se lava todos los días su cabellera para que no se maltrate y en su lugar lo hace 3 veces a la semana.
Para los ojos utiliza un potenciador de pestañas que le funciona para que le crezcan fuertes y chinas. Jacqie recuerda que comenzó a utilizarlo una vez que accidentalmente se cortó las pestañas y desde entonces le ha ayudado a mantenerlas largas. Procura ponerlo con el rostro completamente limpio y diario.
Finalmente para su piel utiliza una crema hidratante para que se mantenga sana y suave; duerme toda la noche con esta mascarilla. Estos son los básicos de belleza nocturnos que no le pueden faltar a Jacqie.
