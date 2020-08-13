¡Mamacita! Arianny Celeste de UFC presume su embarazo con espectacular foto semidesnuda

De padres mexicanos y filipinos, Arianny Celeste es conocida por los amantes de la UFC por ser una de las más bellas chicas del ring de la compañía y haber conducido varios programas sobre esta empresa de artes marciales mixtas.
Desde hace unos meses, Celeste se encuentra alejada de las cámaras disfrutando de su embarazo, pero esto no significa que se haya olvidado de sus fanáticos, pues sigue sorprendiéndolos con sensuales fotografías, como la que subió hace unos días, en la que aparece presumiendo su vientre semi desnuda.
View this post on Instagram
We are all goddesses! ✨🤍 I had this revelation after a few special trips last year. I know it sounds cliche, but I know my mind and body were getting me ready for this amazing journey. I’m so thankful for this experience! #thirdtrimesterfeels 💗 Shot by Daddy: @theking_ ❤️
No cabe duda de que Arianny Celeste está disfrutando de su embarazo como nunca y muestra de ello son las espectaculares fotografías que ha presumido en esta bella etapa. A continuación te dejamos con una pequeña galería de ellas.
View this post on Instagram
#challengeaccepted I have never felt more empowered or beautiful as I do now! To truly love yourself inside and out. To be proud of your body and what it goes through as a mother . 🙏🏼🙌🏼 So many amazing women nominated me and I thank you all! In one way, shape, or form u have inspired me too. It’s not about what u do or your profession, to me its far more than that. It’s about who you are as a human being that I find the most beautiful and inspiring . How you care for people and help others even when no one is looking. How u make the world a better place. Thank you to these beautiful women inside and out: @aprilmilan_ @ashleyrachel @beautybycrystal @ambernicholemiller @maria__corrigan @mavenfranks – #womensupportingwomen #challengeaccepted✔ #womenempowerment 😍 #notedited #preggobelly #proudbelly #proudbellymama
View this post on Instagram
Let’s talk body changes! To be honest I was very nervous about all the changes that happen while pregnant bc let’s face it, I’ve based most of my career on my outside appearance. As my pregnancy has progressed I realized a few things that help : Affirmations, not only from my partner and friends, but myself. Be gentle with yourself . Understand that most of the changes occurring will go back to normal, the women’s body is amazing at that! Be as healthy as u can be, not only will u feel better yourself, but you will have peace of mind knowing you are giving your baby all the proper nutrients. Building a little human is not easy, but so worth it! I’m so excited !! Any mamas out there that have coped with these feelings? Leave a comment! I love to hear the stories and advice ! #31weekspreggo 💛🌞
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email