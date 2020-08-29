Deportes

El mundo del deporte llora la partida de Chadwick Boseman “Black Panther”

La noticia del fallecimiento del actor sacudió los corazones de diversos atletas
Lewis Hamilton rindiéndole homenaje al actor.
Foto: Francois Lenoir / / EFE
Por: Redacción

Este viernes falleció Chadwick Boseman, quien dio vida en la pantalla grande a “Black Panther” del Universo Marvel. Su muerte no sólo afectó al mundo del entretenimiento, sino también al del deporte, ya que el actor tenía un vínculo muy fuerte hacia este ámbito.

Boseman también interpretó a Jackie Robinson, ícono del béisbol en la película “42”, por lo que MLB, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, lamentó la noticia.

Estamos devastados por la trágica pérdida de Chadwick Boseman. Su interpretación trascendente en “42” resistirá la prueba del tiempo y servirá como un vehículo poderoso para contar la historia de Jackie a las audiencias de las generaciones futuras”, se lee en su mensaje.

Los Ángeles Dodgers lamentaron la noticia de forma similar, diciendo “Nunca olvidaremos su icónica actuación como Jackie Robinson”.

Andrew McCutchen, el jardinero de los Philadelphia Phillies, lo despidió con un emotivo mensaje:

Te conocí en la premier de 42 en Pittsburgh en 2013. Aunque estabas en el centro de atención y todos los ojos estaban puestos en ti, recuerdo que dijiste: “Yo soy el que está deslumbrado por todos estos atletas aquí”. Ese es el hombre que eras. Humilde. Serás extrañado”.

En la NBA la noticia también causó eco, ya que era admirado por diversos jugadores e, incluso, fue juez y participante improvisado en el concurso de clavadas del 2018. Integrantes de la liga de baloncesto como Trae Young, Victor Oladipo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love y Klay Thompson lamentaron la noticia.

En otros deportes los homenajes no se hicieron esperar, siendo uno de los más llamativos el que realizó Lewis Hamilton en la Fórmula 1, cuando durante el Gran Premio de Bélgica, donde consiguió la pole position, el piloto británico juntó sus brazos en forma de cruz con la cabeza hacia abajo, como lo hizo el personaje de Boseman en la película Black Panther.

Quiero dedicar este resultado a Chadwick. Lo que logró y el legado que dejó es increíble para mí. Ha inspirado a toda una generación de jóvenes negros y mujeres y les ha proporcionado un verdadero superhéroe al que admirar”, publicó.

Los Cleveland Browns, los Denver Broncos, la tenista Serena Williams, el exluchador “The Rock”, el jugador de los Redskins, Adrian Peterson, y el artemarcialista mixto Aljamain Sterling, son otros de los deportistas que han reaccionado a la noticia.

