El mundo del deporte llora la partida de Chadwick Boseman “Black Panther”

Deportes

La noticia del fallecimiento del actor sacudió los corazones de diversos atletas

Este viernes falleció Chadwick Boseman, quien dio vida en la pantalla grande a “Black Panther” del Universo Marvel. Su muerte no sólo afectó al mundo del entretenimiento, sino también al del deporte, ya que el actor tenía un vínculo muy fuerte hacia este ámbito.

Boseman también interpretó a Jackie Robinson, ícono del béisbol en la película “42”, por lo que MLB, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, lamentó la noticia.

“Estamos devastados por la trágica pérdida de Chadwick Boseman. Su interpretación trascendente en “42” resistirá la prueba del tiempo y servirá como un vehículo poderoso para contar la historia de Jackie a las audiencias de las generaciones futuras”, se lee en su mensaje.

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

Los Ángeles Dodgers lamentaron la noticia de forma similar, diciendo “Nunca olvidaremos su icónica actuación como Jackie Robinson”.

From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

Andrew McCutchen, el jardinero de los Philadelphia Phillies, lo despidió con un emotivo mensaje:

“Te conocí en la premier de 42 en Pittsburgh en 2013. Aunque estabas en el centro de atención y todos los ojos estaban puestos en ti, recuerdo que dijiste: “Yo soy el que está deslumbrado por todos estos atletas aquí”. Ese es el hombre que eras. Humilde. Serás extrañado”.

I met you at the premier of 42 in Pittsburgh in 2013. Even though you were in the spotlight and all eyes were on you, I remember you saying, “I’m that one that’s starstruck by all of these athletes here.” That’s the man you were. Humble. You will be missed. RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/ypJc1yUq9p — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 29, 2020

En la NBA la noticia también causó eco, ya que era admirado por diversos jugadores e, incluso, fue juez y participante improvisado en el concurso de clavadas del 2018. Integrantes de la liga de baloncesto como Trae Young, Victor Oladipo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love y Klay Thompson lamentaron la noticia.

Just met you for the first time at all star… never stopped having this smile on your face… 😭😭🙏🏽 https://t.co/aYxDjEJHuV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 29, 2020

Smh it’s just to much going on right now……. R.I.H #BlackPanther https://t.co/Vh9WvZz1bP — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) August 29, 2020

Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one 💔 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman?????????????? It can’t be… — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 29, 2020

En otros deportes los homenajes no se hicieron esperar, siendo uno de los más llamativos el que realizó Lewis Hamilton en la Fórmula 1, cuando durante el Gran Premio de Bélgica, donde consiguió la pole position, el piloto británico juntó sus brazos en forma de cruz con la cabeza hacia abajo, como lo hizo el personaje de Boseman en la película Black Panther.

“Quiero dedicar este resultado a Chadwick. Lo que logró y el legado que dejó es increíble para mí. Ha inspirado a toda una generación de jóvenes negros y mujeres y les ha proporcionado un verdadero superhéroe al que admirar”, publicó.

I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend.#WakandaForever #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/M7EgGess9p — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 29, 2020

Los Cleveland Browns, los Denver Broncos, la tenista Serena Williams, el exluchador “The Rock”, el jugador de los Redskins, Adrian Peterson, y el artemarcialista mixto Aljamain Sterling, son otros de los deportistas que han reaccionado a la noticia.

Vontae Mack no matter what. 💔 RIP, Chadwick. https://t.co/SjqroilzJe — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2020

You played Floyd Little in The Express like all your roles — with grace and passion. Rest In Peace, @chadwickboseman. pic.twitter.com/riSIxajsvH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 29, 2020

You brought millions and millions of people together to be entertained, educated, to see ourselves, make us laugh, smile, and feel empowered. Thank you. Chadwick forever. pic.twitter.com/MB5d8A4gBR — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

Unbelievable

Rest In Power https://t.co/7ZNsVsSKe6 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) August 29, 2020