Acusan de secuestro a abuelo latino en California luego de pasear con su nieto, rubio y de piel blanca

Racism in Torrance, CAAugust 30, 2020I was putting things in Karen's (my wife) car when I was approached by Torrance finest. I was approached because a White older lady holding a samurai sword had called them to report a Mexican man (Abel Mata) holding a White baby (Milo Walker). I had to prove I was not kidnapping this White baby because of my different skin color than that of my grandson. I am so angry! When Athena Mata (Milo's mom and my daughter) came home, she started crying because of the racism I just experience. Torrance PD responded with two police cars to call of a Mexican holding a White baby. As soon I started recording with my iphone, the police officers got in their cars and sped off as you can see in the video. Update: 4:02 pm August 30, 2020I contacted Torrance PD to see what action had been taken with the samurai sword lady. I was informed that because the sword was sheathed and she did not threatened anyone with it, the whole matter was dropped. I was further informed that carrying a sheathed sword in public is not illegal. No action will be taken against this lady. According to Torrance PD, this was an erroneous abduction call and no report was filed. My daughter Miranda summoned up today's incident by saying, "You were walking around with a baby and she was walking around with a sword and you're the one that gets in trouble." KTLA 5 News ABC7 Fox News Torrance Police Department

Posted by Cordova Mata on Sunday, August 30, 2020