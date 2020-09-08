Recostada sobre una cama, Anastasiya Kvitko luce su pechonalidad con un top de cuero

Anastasiya Kvitko casi nunca pasa desapercibida y siempre da de qué hablar en redes sociales. La llamada Kim Kardashian rusa publica fotos en Instagram que dejan con la boca abierta a sus millones de sus seguidores, admirados por su belleza.
En esta oportunidad, la modelo posó muy sexy recostada sobre una cama luciendo su pechonalidad con un top de cuero negro.
En una segunda imagen, la rubia apareció con unos ajustados leggins que resaltaron la atrevida prenda.
Por si no fuera suficiente, Anastasiya también causó revuelo al exhibir su voluptuosa anatomía de perfil con unos jeans que dejaron apreciar su retaguardia.
View this post on Instagram
Guys this not an ad. A friend of mine told about this new social media app @beperkofficial I downloaded it and I really really love it🥰. I feel so secure using it and It’s so fun😅 I suggest you download it and follow me there ❤️ If you want to know about my and daily life activities. That’s the place I’ll be lol. Let’s see who can keep up with all my photos😘🥰 Here’s my username: @Anastasiya_Kvitko @beperkofficial
Lee también:
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email