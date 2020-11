McDonald’s te da GRATIS muffins, rollos de canela y buñuelos por una semana

View this post on Instagram

☕️ @McDonalds has 3 new McCafé items that are available all day! The Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll to be exact. Your favorite from these 3 will vary based on your own preferences, but it’s the Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll for us! The Apple Fritter is still very solid as well though. We’d choose that over the Apple Pie. Admittedly, the Blueberry Muffin was the only dessert that didn’t need to be heated up to be greatly improved. It was perfectly scrumptious as is.