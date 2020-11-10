Las chispas de chocolate “perfectas” que fueron creadas por un exempleado de Tesla

Ya todos sabemos que la gastronomía y la ciencia están íntimamente relacionadas. Pero, ¿qué pasa cuando es la ciencia la que se anima a transformar alguno de esos elementos que parecen imposibles de cambiar?
La lección llega con rapidez: siempre existe espacio para la innovación. O al menos así lo entendió Remy Labesque, diseñador industrial y exempleado de Tesla, quien junto a Dandelion Chocolate, en San Francisco, California, rediseñaron las clásicas chispas de chocolate.
We currently have three origins of our Large Chips available: Costa Esmeraldas, Ecuador if you’re looking for a chocolate buttercream frosting and banana flavor; Hacienda Azul, Costa Rica with notes of chocolate almond biscotti and buttery caramel; and Ambanja, Madagascar with strong notes of raspberry cheesecake and lemon zest. Use for baking, confections, and always for snacking. 📷 @nickykatkov
Con un peso de 3.5 gramos cada una, están hechas especialmente para resistir el proceso de cocción y, según el comunicado oficial de la empresa, Labesque teorizó que “la masa térmica de un trozo delgado de chocolate se derrite más rápidamente en el paladar” y por esto propuso “un prototipo novedoso que era cuadrado y facetado, con los bordes del chip afilados como lo más delgado posible sin comprometer la estructura “.
If you’re planning to make brownies, cakes, or gigantic chocolate chip cookies any time soon, check out our just-released single-origin chocolate squares! Our unique version of chocolate chips, here at Dandelion Chocolate we fondly call them “facets” due to their stunning geometric design and multifaceted uses. Though meant for baking and confection making, you’ll probably want to nibble handfuls at a time. Costa Esmeraldas, Ecuador is our first origin release and will be followed by more in weeks to come. Each square weighs a whopping 3.5 grams and is modeled after the hand-piped chips that our kitchen team made for years for all the cookies in our cafes. Perfect for baking projects as well as confections like truffles and chocolate-covered strawberries, these facets will keep your quarantining sweet and full of fun projects! Find these beauties in the baking section on our online store (link in bio!). #chocolatefacets #beantobeauties #itshiptobesquare
