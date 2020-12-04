Este es el video más visto en TikTok en el 2020

Seguramente que has visto más de uno de ellos

Este año TikTok se ha convertido en la app más descargada en el planeta.
Foto: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Montserrat Arqué

Estamos a días de que termine el 2020 y TikTok decidió hacer público un  informe para dar a conocer cuál fue el comportamiento de esta red social, misma que va a la alza y que se volvió una de las más populares gracias a la pandemia, así como los videos más vistos, tendencias y quiénes se volvieron las grandes “estrellas” de esta plataforma.

TikTok decidió crear su “top ten” para resaltar cuál fue el contenido más visto en todo el año, tomando en cuenta el número de visitas así como el impacto que han causado y si se volvieron virales o no.

En seguida te decimos cuáles son los videos que encabezan esta ránking.

Los videos más vistos en TikTok en este 2020

@bellapoarch – Bella does M to the B

@bellapoarch

To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp

♬ M to the B – Millie B

2) @420Doggface208 – Skateboarding his way to fame

@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

@itscaitlinhello – The coworker you love to hate because WFH is hard

@itscaitlinhello

#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #zoom #workfromhome #comedy #gonnabefriends

♬ original sound – Caitlin Reilly


@nba – Jalaiah shows us how it’s done at the NBA All-Star Game

@nba

Jalaiah (@_.xoxlaii), creator of Renegade, performs at the NBA All-Star Game!

♬ Lottery – K CAMP

@willsmith – Will wipes it down

@willsmith

I don’t remember making this…? @chrisashley

♬ #WIPEITDOWN – BMW KENNY

@awa_de_horchata_uwu – An obscure cereal jingle that isn’t bread becomes a bread sensation

@awa_de_horchata_uwu

Mi😳pan🧟‍♀️su😎su🥳sum😡su👺su☠️su🤒mi😈pan💩yakakus🤖ñam👄ñam🙇🏼ñam

♬ Mi Pan Su Sus – .

@lizemopetey – Is it meatier or meteor? Hmmm

@lizemopetey

is this too soon…? IB climaxximus on twitter #fyp #dinosaur ThatsHot #DinnerWithMe #MorningCheer

♬ original sound – Eliza Petersen

@iamtabithabrown – Do you see carrots? Bacon? It’s carrot bacon

@iamtabithabrown

Carrot bacon❤️ #tabithabrown #veganbacon

♬ original sound – Tabitha Brown

@thejulianbass – Who’s your favorite hero?

@thejulianbass

Who’s your favorite hero?? #yougotit #edit #vfx #starwars #ben10 #spiderman #fyp #foryoupage

♬ Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

@hartyt_ – A goose throws it back

@hartyt_

Shout out to my wonderful family for helping with this 😂#throwit #chicken #chickenforthrowit

♬ Vibe (If I Back It Up) – Cookiee Kawaii

 

 

