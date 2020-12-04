Este es el video más visto en TikTok en el 2020

Estamos a días de que termine el 2020 y TikTok decidió hacer público un informe para dar a conocer cuál fue el comportamiento de esta red social, misma que va a la alza y que se volvió una de las más populares gracias a la pandemia, así como los videos más vistos, tendencias y quiénes se volvieron las grandes “estrellas” de esta plataforma.
TikTok decidió crear su “top ten” para resaltar cuál fue el contenido más visto en todo el año, tomando en cuenta el número de visitas así como el impacto que han causado y si se volvieron virales o no.
En seguida te decimos cuáles son los videos que encabezan esta ránking.
Los videos más vistos en TikTok en este 2020
@bellapoarch – Bella does M to the B
@bellapoarch
To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp
2) @420Doggface208 – Skateboarding his way to fame
@420doggface208
Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9
@itscaitlinhello – The coworker you love to hate because WFH is hard
@itscaitlinhello
#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #zoom #workfromhome #comedy #gonnabefriends
@nba – Jalaiah shows us how it’s done at the NBA All-Star Game
@nba
Jalaiah (@_.xoxlaii), creator of Renegade, performs at the NBA All-Star Game!
@willsmith – Will wipes it down
@willsmith
I don’t remember making this…? @chrisashley
@awa_de_horchata_uwu – An obscure cereal jingle that isn’t bread becomes a bread sensation
@awa_de_horchata_uwu
Mi😳pan🧟♀️su😎su🥳sum😡su👺su☠️su🤒mi😈pan💩yakakus🤖ñam👄ñam🙇🏼ñam
@lizemopetey – Is it meatier or meteor? Hmmm
@lizemopetey
is this too soon…? IB climaxximus on twitter #fyp #dinosaur ThatsHot #DinnerWithMe #MorningCheer
@iamtabithabrown – Do you see carrots? Bacon? It’s carrot bacon
@iamtabithabrown
Carrot bacon❤️ #tabithabrown #veganbacon
@thejulianbass – Who’s your favorite hero?
@thejulianbass
Who’s your favorite hero?? #yougotit #edit #vfx #starwars #ben10 #spiderman #fyp #foryoupage
@hartyt_ – A goose throws it back
@hartyt_
Shout out to my wonderful family for helping with this 😂#throwit #chicken #chickenforthrowit
