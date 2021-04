Murió a los 115 años Hester Ford, la persona de más edad en Estados Unidos, dejando 120 tataranietos

Hester Ford, the oldest person in America, has passed away at the age of 116 in North Carolina. Hester was born in 1905 when Teddy Roosevelt was president and leaves behind over 100 great-grandchildren.

