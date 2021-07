Al nuevo alcalde de Nueva York le espera un déficit de $5.4 mil millones de dólares

Compared to the City’s March 2021 on-board headcount of 313,975, the FY2022 authorized headcount levels of 337,294 provides the capacity to hire up to 23,219 full-time and full-time equivalent positions. https://t.co/jWrBtjiYCl

New from CBC: The FY2022 Adopted Budget restored funds in FY2022 to facilitate additional hiring, but left the plan to reduce on-board staff by nearly 4,000 in place for FY2023-2025, when it will be up to the next Mayor to make the hard choices:

