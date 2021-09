FBI: intentaron secuestrar a periodista en Nueva York; EE.UU. sanciona a cuatro funcionarios iraníes involucrados

This is my latest statement for @VOAIran about the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence plot to kidnap me from Brooklyn. I'm glad to be alive and appreciate your support.

Spare a thought for many other Iranian dissidents kidnapped and executed by this regime pic.twitter.com/bts6WR7D5Q

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 14, 2021