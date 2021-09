Novak Djokovic se compromete a ganar más títulos tras fracasar en la final del US Open

🗣 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗲! 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗲! 𝗡𝗼𝗹𝗲! 🙌



“I don’t think any of us can have a complete idea of what he was dealing with in trying to win that match today.”



Brad Stine on Novak Djokovic in the #USOpen final 🎧 👉 https://t.co/6nq7gLw4nj pic.twitter.com/mG1BXs6w9T