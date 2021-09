Alerta de inundaciones por fuertes lluvias en Nueva York: tercera en apenas un mes

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday Afternoon through Friday morning. A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a slow moving cold front. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/DQgsudFAAf— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 22, 2021