$1 millón de dólares para ganador de Powerball en Brooklyn; el premio mayor suma $620 millones

📣Wednesday nights #Powerball results are in📣



There were over 1.6 million winners in the draw😱 including 5 winners of $1M each!



Saturday's jackpot is up to $620M, find out more at https://t.co/qjO1n13m9u pic.twitter.com/VY9vvTZf0J— Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) September 30, 2021