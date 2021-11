Los CDC aprobaron la dosis de refuerzo contra el COVID-19 de Pfizer y Moderna para todos los adultos

UPDATE: Everyone ages 18+ is eligible for a #COVID19 booster.



If you got an mRNA vaccine, you may get a booster dose 6 months after being fully vaccinated.



If you got a one-dose vaccine, you may get a booster dose 2 months after being fully vaccinated. https://t.co/h0qVLjSlKN pic.twitter.com/thVFQgcTK1