‘All Too Well’, la nueva versión del cortometraje de Taylor Swift, se convirtió en el hit más escuchado en el ranking Billboard Hot 100

.@taylorswift13's "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" is officially the longest No. 1 hit of all time, at 10 minutes, 13 seconds.



Don McLean's "American Pie (Parts I & II)," at 8 minutes, 37 seconds, held the mark for nearly a half-century, beginning in January 1972.— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 22, 2021