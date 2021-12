NYPD alerta por sujeto que ataca a mujeres con “estaca” en el Subway

🚨WANTED for MENACING: On 11/29 at 7:20 AM, a 46-year-old female was on a "4" train at the 59 Street subway station in Manhattan, when the suspect made derogatory statements & threatened to kill her while brandishing wooden spikes. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/tnCmFv7N2A