Servicio Secreto acusó a un hombre de Kansas de amenazar de muerte al presidente Biden

NEW:Feds charge Scott Ryan Merryman w threatening President Joe Biden.



"I'm coming with three bullets no guns. I am coming by myself."



Court docs⬇️say no weapons found, but when USSS searched him in Hagerstown, MD, they found a magazine+spotting scope.https://t.co/JZ2pJ1KDmd pic.twitter.com/ivOanb9jVy