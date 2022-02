¿Los dinosaurios se resfriaban? Descubren primera evidencia de infección respiratoria en un saurópodo

For #FossilFriday, I've been amazed @ how popular our respiratory infection paper has been! A 🦕-sized Thank You! to all of the journalists that we spoke with who've helped shared our research! & check out this cool graphical abstract & funny pic that went with some stories. pic.twitter.com/0iODYtqhVw— Cary Woodruff (@DoubleBeam) February 11, 2022