Arrestan a cuatro en relación con el asesinato de un joven de Texas que fue arrojado de un auto en movimiento

A mother’s pain.



16y/o Key’Mydre Palmer was found dead on the side of the road in Mesquite w/a gun shot wound. Mom says, her son had road rashes all over his body. @MesquitePD_TX are looking for his killer.



Palmer was a student at Horn H.S.

He worked to help mom out💔