¿Quién es Olena Zelenska? De escritora de comedia a primera dama de Ucrania

A clip from “Servant of the People”, #Zelensky’s old TV comedy before elected as President



“Merkel”: We decided to take your country to 🇪🇺#EU.



Zelensky: F**k, WOW!🇺🇦#Ukraine has been waiting for this so much.



“Merkel”: Ukrainien??? So sorry, I thought was calling🇲🇪#Montenegro. pic.twitter.com/kHuKu0kNjW