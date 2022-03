Rusia dice que la NASA puede usar sus “palos de escoba” para ponerse en órbita tras detener venta de motores de cohetes a Estados Unidos

This is the perfect Dmitry Rogozin quote. Plays well to his Kremlin audience. Full of bluster. And completely misreads the state of the global launch industry, which is moving ahead while Russia continues to live in the past. His leadership of Roscosmos has been a disaster. https://t.co/YeEW17tgvH— Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) March 3, 2022