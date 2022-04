Rusia-Ucrania: 4.8 millones de niños ucranianos, obligados a huir de sus hogares

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainian children have fled their homes, the UN says. About 4.8 million out of 7.5 million children had to leave their homes, said Manuel Fontaine from UNICEF. He confirmed the deaths of 142 children, but added that the number is "almost certainly higher pic.twitter.com/ipdArbCMkT— martinezmanzanarez (@manzanarezrobin) April 12, 2022