Atlanta aplastó a Charlotte y se jugará ante Cleveland el último cupo a los Playoffs de la NBA [Videos]

🧊 Trae Young was a maestro in the @ATLHawks win, dropping dimes and tossing lobs to rack up assists!@TheTraeYoung 24 PTS, 11 AST



The Hawks now advance in the #MetaQuestPlayIn to face the Cavs for the #8 seed in the East.



ATL vs CLE

Friday at 7:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/eezq6Tu3xh