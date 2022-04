Mujer acuchillada al tratar de impedir un robo en el Metro de Nueva York: video NYPD

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 4/18/22 at approx. 6PM, inside W 34 St Herald Sq Station @NYPDMTS Manhattan. The suspect knocked a phone out of a 33 year-old female victim's hand, & then stabbed a good Samaritan in the leg. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/cHI4DAG9iR