Balean a repartidor de comida china en El Bronx para quitarle $5 dólares y un celular: video NYPD

WANTED ROBBERY: On 5/7/22 @ 9:20 PM, inside 501 Lefferts Ave @NYPD71PCT two unidentified individuals displayed a firearm assaulted & removed property from the victim. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5AfKA pic.twitter.com/IwBVmezqAz— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 10, 2022