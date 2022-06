Uno de los espejos del telescopio James Webb fue golpeado por un micrometeorito

Webb's Mission Operations Center (MOC) team at @SpaceTelescope does awesome every day 🌟



Get to know the people who command the world’s most powerful space telescope in our new Instagram Story series, MOCumentary! Check it out: https://t.co/LJIVTQvEdp pic.twitter.com/WA8VBD0XUo— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) June 7, 2022