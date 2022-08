Conoce el misil R9X Hellfire, la “bomba ninja” con la que mataron al líder de Al Qaeda Ayman Al-Zawahiri

This is reportedly an image from the scene of the strike, in #Kabul's Sherpur neighborhood.



The apparent lack of explosive damage may suggest the U.S. used an R9X 'flying ginsu' missile, which is inert & carries self-deploying blades to kill a target with no collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/LLI31wT3Oe— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 1, 2022