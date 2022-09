Niño de cinco años desaparecida es hallado muerto en vía fluvial del sur de Florida

🚨#MissingChild🚨 Has anyone seen 5 year old Dahud Jolicoeur? Dahud is autistic, non-verbal and cannot swim. He was last seen in the 9200 block of Nugent Trail.



Dahud was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and gray shorts. PLEASE keep an eye out for this child! pic.twitter.com/bAPvKVB0Q7