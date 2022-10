Piloto de la NASCAR terminó con quemaduras graves luego que su vehículo se incendiara en plena carrera [Videos]

Oh my god, I have never seen something like this before. Jordan Anderson was jumping out of the truck before the wreck was over. They stated that he suffered major burns & is in a lot of pain. He is being airlifted to a local hospital. Praying for Jordan. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/KTCVPmkelC— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) October 1, 2022