American Music Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados y cómo votar por tu favorito

El año no se va sin que antes veamos quiénes serán los ganadores de los American Music Awards 2022, esto significa que tendremos no sólo una nueva gala que ver sino una nueva alfombra roja que criticar. Esta entrega de premios la veremos el próximo 20 de noviembre y se transmitirá en vivo desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles.

El mundo de la música latina por otra parte, tiene mucho que celebrar y es que Bad Bunny lidera las nominaciones incluyendo las más importantes como: Artista del año, Artista favorito en tour, Video musical favorito y Artista masculino pop favorito.

Telemundo ha compartido la lista completa de nominaciones y descubrimos que detrás de este artista latino se encuentran nominados: Beyoncé, Drake y Taylor Swift, con seis nominaciones cada uno. “El “conejito malo”, además, se antepuso a estrellas iconos de la música como: Adele, Harry Styles y The Weeknd que se quedaron atrás con cinco nominaciones cada uno.

A continuación te compartimos la lista completa de nominados:

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

ARTISTA NUEVO DEL AÑO

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y elenco de ‘Encanto’, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Elton John y Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart — PNAU Remix’

Future ft. Drake and Tems, ‘Wait For U’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

ARTISTA EN TOUR FAVORITO

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

VIDEO MUSICAL FAVORITO

Adele, ‘Easy On Me’

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Harry Styles, ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’

Taylor Swift, ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

ARTISTA POP MASCULINO FAVORITO

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

ARTISTA POP FEMENINA FAVORITA

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneksin

OneRepublic

ÁLBUM POP FAVORITO

Adele, ’30’

Bad Bunny, ‘Un verano sin ti’

Beyoncé, ‘Renaissance’

Harry Styles, ‘Harry’s House’

Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

The Weeknd, ‘Dawn FM’

CANCIÓN POP FAVORITA

Adele, ‘Easy On Me’

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y elenco de ‘Encanto’, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Harry Styles, ‘As It Was’

Lizzo, ‘About Damn Time’

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO FAVORITO

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA FAVORITA

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY FAVORITO

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

ÁLBUM COUNTRY FAVORITO

Carrie Underwood, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Luke Combs, ‘Growin’ Up’

Cody Johnson, ‘Human: The Double Album’

Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Walker Hayes, ‘Country Stuff: The Album’

CANCIÓN COUNTRY FAVORITA

Chris Stapleton, ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Cody Johnson, ‘‘Til You Can’t’

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, ‘Buy Dirt’

Morgan Wallen, ‘Wasted on You’

ARTISTA HIP-HOP MASCULINO FAVORITO

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

ARTISTA HIP-HOP FEMENINA FAVORITA

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

ÁLBUM HIP-HOP FAVORITO

Future, ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’

Gunna,’DS4EVER’

Kendrick Lamar, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Lil Durk, ‘7220’

Polo G, ‘Hall of Fame 2.0’

CANCIÓN HIP-HOP FAVORITA

Future ft. Drake and Tems, ‘WAIT FOR U’

Jack Harlow, ‘First Class’

Kodak Black, ‘Super Gremlin’

Latto, ‘Big Energy’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO FAVORITO

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

ARTISTA R&B FEMENINA FAVORITA

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

ÁLBUM R&B FAVORITO

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

CANCIÓN R&B FAVORITA

Beyoncé, ‘BREAK MY SOUL’

Muni Long, ‘Hrs And Hrs’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), ‘Smokin Out The Window’

SZA, ‘I Hate U’

Wizkid ft. Tems, ‘Essence’

ARTISTA LATINO FAVORITO

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

ARTISTA LATINA FAVORITA

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

DÚO O GRUPO LATINO FAVORITO

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

ÁLBUM LATINO FAVORITO

Bad Bunny, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Farruko, ‘La 167’

J Balvin, ‘JOSE’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Vice Versa’

Rosalía, ‘Motomami’

CANCIÓN LATINA FAVORITA

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G, “MAMIII”

KAROL G, “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

ARTISTA ROCK FAVORITO

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

CANCIÓN ROCK FAVORITA

Foo Fighters, ‘Love Dies Young’

Imagine Dragons x JID, ‘Enemy”

Kate Bush, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’

Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’

Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Black Summer’

ÁLBUM ROCK FAVORITO

Coldplay, ‘Music of the Spheres’

Ghost, ‘Impera’

Imagine Dragons, ‘Mercury — Act 1’

Machine Gun Kelly, ‘mainstream sellout’

Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Unlimited Love’

ARTISTA DANCE/ELECTRONIC FAVORITO

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

SOUNDTRACK FAVORITO

‘ELVIS’

‘Encanto’

‘Sing 2’

‘Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

ARTISTA K-POP FAVORITO

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

¿Si quiero votar, qué puedo hacer?

Tienes dos opciones y una de estas es muy sencilla ya que se hace a través de Twitter. Solo escribe el nombre de tu artista, canción o álbum favorito, seguido del nombre de la categoría y el hashtag de AMA.

Por ejemplo, asumamos que tú, nuestro lector, eres muy fan de Bad Bunny y quieres que él tenga tu voto en la categoría de Artista del Año, entonces sólo tendrías que escribir un tuit como este:

Voto por Bad Bunny en la categoría de Mejor Artista del Año en los #AMAs. VOTING IS NOW OPEN!!!



👉 GO 👉 VOTE 👉 NOW 👉 pic.twitter.com/lFVdFObMEN— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 13, 2022

La segunda opción para votar es mediante su página web que te dejaremos a continuación https://www.billboard.com/amasvote/

