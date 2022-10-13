American Music Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados y cómo votar por tu favorito

El año no se va sin que antes veamos quiénes serán los ganadores de los American Music Awards 2022, esto significa que tendremos no sólo una nueva gala que ver sino una nueva alfombra roja que criticar. Esta entrega de premios la veremos el próximo 20 de noviembre y se transmitirá en vivo desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles.
El mundo de la música latina por otra parte, tiene mucho que celebrar y es que Bad Bunny lidera las nominaciones incluyendo las más importantes como: Artista del año, Artista favorito en tour, Video musical favorito y Artista masculino pop favorito.
Telemundo ha compartido la lista completa de nominaciones y descubrimos que detrás de este artista latino se encuentran nominados: Beyoncé, Drake y Taylor Swift, con seis nominaciones cada uno. “El “conejito malo”, además, se antepuso a estrellas iconos de la música como: Adele, Harry Styles y The Weeknd que se quedaron atrás con cinco nominaciones cada uno.
A continuación te compartimos la lista completa de nominados:
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
ARTISTA NUEVO DEL AÑO
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y elenco de ‘Encanto’, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Elton John y Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart — PNAU Remix’
Future ft. Drake and Tems, ‘Wait For U’
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
ARTISTA EN TOUR FAVORITO
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
VIDEO MUSICAL FAVORITO
Adele, ‘Easy On Me’
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, ‘Me Porto Bonito’
Harry Styles, ‘As It Was’
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
Taylor Swift, ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’
ARTISTA POP MASCULINO FAVORITO
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
ARTISTA POP FEMENINA FAVORITA
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneksin
OneRepublic
ÁLBUM POP FAVORITO
Adele, ’30’
Bad Bunny, ‘Un verano sin ti’
Beyoncé, ‘Renaissance’
Harry Styles, ‘Harry’s House’
Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’
The Weeknd, ‘Dawn FM’
CANCIÓN POP FAVORITA
Adele, ‘Easy On Me’
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y elenco de ‘Encanto’, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Harry Styles, ‘As It Was’
Lizzo, ‘About Damn Time’
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO FAVORITO
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA FAVORITA
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY FAVORITO
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
ÁLBUM COUNTRY FAVORITO
Carrie Underwood, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’
Luke Combs, ‘Growin’ Up’
Cody Johnson, ‘Human: The Double Album’
Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’
Walker Hayes, ‘Country Stuff: The Album’
CANCIÓN COUNTRY FAVORITA
Chris Stapleton, ‘You Should Probably Leave’
Cody Johnson, ‘‘Til You Can’t’
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, ‘Buy Dirt’
Morgan Wallen, ‘Wasted on You’
ARTISTA HIP-HOP MASCULINO FAVORITO
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
ARTISTA HIP-HOP FEMENINA FAVORITA
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
ÁLBUM HIP-HOP FAVORITO
Future, ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’
Gunna,’DS4EVER’
Kendrick Lamar, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Lil Durk, ‘7220’
Polo G, ‘Hall of Fame 2.0’
CANCIÓN HIP-HOP FAVORITA
Future ft. Drake and Tems, ‘WAIT FOR U’
Jack Harlow, ‘First Class’
Kodak Black, ‘Super Gremlin’
Latto, ‘Big Energy’
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘INDUSTRY BABY’
ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO FAVORITO
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
ARTISTA R&B FEMENINA FAVORITA
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
ÁLBUM R&B FAVORITO
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
CANCIÓN R&B FAVORITA
Beyoncé, ‘BREAK MY SOUL’
Muni Long, ‘Hrs And Hrs’
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), ‘Smokin Out The Window’
SZA, ‘I Hate U’
Wizkid ft. Tems, ‘Essence’
ARTISTA LATINO FAVORITO
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
ARTISTA LATINA FAVORITA
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
DÚO O GRUPO LATINO FAVORITO
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
ÁLBUM LATINO FAVORITO
Bad Bunny, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Farruko, ‘La 167’
J Balvin, ‘JOSE’
Rauw Alejandro, ‘Vice Versa’
Rosalía, ‘Motomami’
CANCIÓN LATINA FAVORITA
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G, “MAMIII”
KAROL G, “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
ARTISTA ROCK FAVORITO
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
CANCIÓN ROCK FAVORITA
Foo Fighters, ‘Love Dies Young’
Imagine Dragons x JID, ‘Enemy”
Kate Bush, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’
Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’
Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Black Summer’
ÁLBUM ROCK FAVORITO
Coldplay, ‘Music of the Spheres’
Ghost, ‘Impera’
Imagine Dragons, ‘Mercury — Act 1’
Machine Gun Kelly, ‘mainstream sellout’
Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Unlimited Love’
ARTISTA DANCE/ELECTRONIC FAVORITO
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
SOUNDTRACK FAVORITO
‘ELVIS’
‘Encanto’
‘Sing 2’
‘Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4’
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
ARTISTA K-POP FAVORITO
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
¿Si quiero votar, qué puedo hacer?
Tienes dos opciones y una de estas es muy sencilla ya que se hace a través de Twitter. Solo escribe el nombre de tu artista, canción o álbum favorito, seguido del nombre de la categoría y el hashtag de AMA.
Por ejemplo, asumamos que tú, nuestro lector, eres muy fan de Bad Bunny y quieres que él tenga tu voto en la categoría de Artista del Año, entonces sólo tendrías que escribir un tuit como este:
Voto por Bad Bunny en la categoría de Mejor Artista del Año en los #AMAs.
La segunda opción para votar es mediante su página web que te dejaremos a continuación https://www.billboard.com/amasvote/
Lee más de los American Music Awards:
La reacción de Bad Bunny con un reportero de People que le habló en inglés en los AMAs
BTS desbanca a Taylor Swift en los American Music Awards 2021 (Lista de ganadores)
Cardi B será la encargada de presentar los American Music Awards 2021
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email