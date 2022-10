Condenan en California a camionero hispano por decomiso récord de drogas

Federal Charges Filed following Record-breaking Seizure of Fentanyl and Methhttps://t.co/tXD9RmvBEe

19 Nov 2021



Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias of Mexico charge with transporting 17,584 lbs #methamphetamine and 388.93 lbs #fentanyl#usao_sdca qt-us-attorney-329 #BorderObserver