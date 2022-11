Secuestro de niño y violación de mujer: dos crímenes frustrados en el Metro de Nueva York

🚨WANTED-Att. RAPE: 11/17/22, approx. 11:25PM, '4' train at Bowling Green @NYPD1PCT Manhattan. The suspect removed his clothes & laid on top of a 24-year-old female victim while touching her & trying to remove her clothes. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/ZAZqkX5tmY— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 24, 2022